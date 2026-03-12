Israel strikes Beirut’s Aramoun neighborhood — TV

BEIRUT, March 12. /TASS/. Israel has attacked Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Aramoun neighborhood, the Al Jadeed television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, several strikes were delivered on ground targets. No further details were provided.

An Israeli attack on Aramoun on March 4 killed six people.

On March 12, an Israeli drone hit a Hezbollah car on Beirut’s Ramlet al-Baida embankment. According to the Lebanese health ministry, seven people died and 21 more were injured.

The Al Hadath television channel earlier reported eight strike victims. It said that the car blast resulted in casualties among refugees sleeping in tents on the embankment.