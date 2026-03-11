MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. During the first ten days of March, at least 272 Russian civilians fell victim to actions by the Ukrainian military, with approximately 20% of them losing their lives, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik reported to TASS.

"In this period, we have documented at least 272 civilian casualties, with one in five succumbing to injuries," Miroshnik stated. He accused Vladimir Zelensky of actively pursuing an escalation of terrorist activities in a bid to attract international attention and secure support from his sponsors.

"To achieve this, he appears willing to deploy any criminal means at his disposal," Miroshnik added, noting that 40 of the wounded have since died.