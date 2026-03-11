One more cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

LONDON, March 11. /TASS/. One more cargo vessel was damaged by a projectile with the fire outbreak on board in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported.

The incident occurred eleven nautical miles to the north of Oman. "It has been reported that a cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Straits of Hormuz which has resulted in a fire onboard. The vessel has requested assistance and the crew are evacuating the vessel," UKMTO informed.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities continue to investigate," it added.