US may take some oil sanctions off — Trump

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. Washington will lift oil sanctions on some countries and may even refrain from reinstating those, US President Donald Trump announced.

"We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out. Then, who knows, maybe we won't have to put them on," Trump told reporters at his Doral property in Florida.

"I knew oil prices would go up if I did this (if the US launched its operation against Iran - TASS), and they've gone up probably less than I thought they'd go up," the US leader added.

Earlier, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that Moscow is discussing the possibility of easing sanctions on Russian oil with Washington.