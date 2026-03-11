Foreign volunteer killed in Kiev forces’ attack on car in Kursk region

KURSK, March 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces used an FPV drone of the quadcopter type to attack a civilian car in Russia’s Kursk region.

A volunteer, a citizen of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, who was driving, was injured and died on the way to the hospital, said Governor Alexander Khinshtein.

"As a result of the strike, the 40-year-old driver of the car - a volunteer, a citizen of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis - sustained multiple injuries. On the way to the hospital, to our deep regret, he passed away," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian troops attacked the car overnight to March 11 on the Dyakonovo - Sudzha highway near the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye in the Bolshesoldatsky district.

Khinshtein expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased volunteer.