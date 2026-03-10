US Department of Energy raises outlook for average Brent crude price in 2026 to $78.84

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The US Department of Energy has sharply raised its forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2026 by 33.66%, to $78.84 per barrel from $57.69 per barrel, as follows from a report by the department's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to the forecast, the average price of Brent crude oil in 2027 will be $64.47 per barrel. The report notes that the price of Brent crude oil has risen sharply since the onset of the Middle East conflict, closing at $94 per barrel on March 9, 50% higher than at the start of the year and the highest since September 2023. The department added that the rise in oil prices was due to reduced oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz and lower oil production in the Middle East.

The US Department of Energy notes that the main risk that could lead to a further rise in oil prices is the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil supplies pass.

The US Department of Energy notes that the full capacity of oil storage facilities could provide additional support for oil prices.