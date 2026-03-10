Ukrainian strikes kill 30, injure over 150 in Russia in one week — MFA

LUGANSK, March 10. /TASS/. More than 150 civilians, including nine minors, were injured last week in Ukraine's strikes on Russian regions, and 30 people, including a child, were killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, Ukrainian shelling has wounded 153 people, including nine minors, and killed 30 individuals, including one minor. There are entire families among the victims. In the Donetsk People's Republic, a family of four, including a 7-year-old boy, was killed in a drone strike, and in the Zaporozhye Region, parents were killed while their 6-year-old son was wounded," he said.

Miroshnik specified that most civilians were injured by enemy strikes in the Belgorod, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the DPR. Meanwhile, attacks by Ukrainian strike drones caused most of the deaths and injuries among Russian citizens, accounting for about 82% of cases.

The agency's source also said that last week Ukrainian troops struck not only border areas but also regions located deep inside Russia.

"The attacks by Ukrainian armed groups have resulted in casualties in Novorossiysk, Saratov, and Volgograd," Miroshnik said.

According to him, Ukrainian troops fired nearly 3,600 munitions of various types at Russian territory over the past week.