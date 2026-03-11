Zelensky on edge hearing what was discussed in Putin-Trump call — expert

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is looking on nervously after hearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed lifting sanctions on Moscow in their most recent phone call, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Direct contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have Zelensky freaking out," Medvedchuk wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

According to him, after Putin’s recent phone call with Trump, the "bloodthirsty clown began to get antsy" and criticize Washington. Zelensky is not concerned about peace in Ukraine, only about the possible lifting of sanctions against Russia, Medvedchuk believes. "All this frantic activity will in no way delay the inevitable destruction of Zelensky’s criminal regime, as it has proven to be of no use to anyone in the current political situation. The energy shortage caused by the Gulf War is pushing not only the US but also Europe, not to mention India and China, toward cooperation with Russia. There’s no advantage talking to this illegitimate leader, not even for Kiev’s former allies, it’s totally pointless," Medvedchuk noted.

The movement's leader emphasized that, amid the conflict in the Middle East, Zelensky continues to treat his own people like expendable material. "The bloodthirsty clown is trying to peddle Ukrainians as cannon fodder for another war, and what’s more, he’s even making money off of it. He has no other way to prove his usefulness to the collective West. But they see through this bluff. He’s got nothing. And as the global situation escalates, clowns are no longer valuable, especially bloodthirsty ones," the politician concluded.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov reported that Putin had spoken with Trump by phone. According to him, the hour-long conversation, initiated by the American side, focused on the conflicts around Iran and Ukraine, as well as the situation in Venezuela. The conversation was the first between Putin and Trump in more than two months, and their first publicly reported phone call since the US-Israeli attack on Iran.