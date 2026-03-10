Iran’s elite army unit to block regional oil exports to US, spokesman warns

RABAT, March 10. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will not allow any oil exports from the region to the United States or Washington’s partners amid the ongoing conflict, Ali Mohammad Naini, the spokesman for Iran’s elite army unit, warned.

"Amid the continued US aggression against Iran, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow one liter of oil to be exported from the region to the hostile party and its partners until further notice," Tasnim news agency quoted Naini as saying. According to the Iranian general, his country "is ready to protect oil resources and security in the region."

Also, Naini continued, the Islamic Republic’s Army "is ready to expand the war" as he said that it is Tehran that will "determine when the war is over.".