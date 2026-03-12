Iranian embassy in Vienna has no information about strikes on 'Taleghan' center

VIENNA, March 12. /TASS/. The Iranian embassy in Vienna does not possess any information regarding strikes by the Israeli army on a facility called "Taleghan" near Tehran, the embassy has told TASS.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier stated that it has struck another Iranian nuclear facility during attacks on Tehran in recent days. According to the Israeli army's press service, the "Taleghan" compound was "utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons."

"Since the onset of US and Israeli aggression towards Iran, the country's nuclear facilities have faced repeated attacks. Currently, we have no information regarding the location asserted by the Israeli regime. There are no undeclared nuclear sites or facilities in Iran," the embassy noted in response to a corresponding request from TASS.