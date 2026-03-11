Iran wants peace but needs reparations, firm guarantees from US, Israel — president

DOHA, March 11. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran remains committed to peace in the region, but this requires reparations, firm guarantees of non-aggression from the US and Israel, and recognition of the Islamic republic's legitimate rights.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war - ignited by the Zionist regime and the US - is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression," Pezeshkian wrote on X.

On March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pezeshkian spoke over the phone.