Donetsk People’s Republic gradually recovering after years of severe damage — Putin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has suffered colossal damage in recent years, but the region is recovering and developing fairly rapidly, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with DPR head Denis Pushilin.

"Of course, the damage has been colossal over the past few years, but the pace of recovery has also been fairly rapid," the Russian leader noted.

Putin emphasized that the region's growth has been marked. "Judging by the data I have been provided with, despite all the numerous issues, including ongoing hostilities in certain areas, the region overall is developing at quite a fairly steady pace, with your team’s leadership ensuring a positive upwards trend," the Russian leader added.