Nuclear facility in Isfahan seriously damaged after US-Israeli attack — agency

DOHA, March 8. /TASS/. A nuclear facility in Iran’s Isfahan province has been seriously damaged in the US-Israeli strikes, the ISNA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the site came under a missile attack on March 7. "Serious damage" was done, it said, adding that no reports on radioactive contamination have come so far.

Israel and the United States claim that a larger part of Iran’s nuclear fuel is stored in underground tunnels in Isfahan, with the rest of stockpile being distributed between Fordow and Natanz bunkers. At the beginning of the current escalation, the United States and Israel delivered strikes on entrances to the underground tunnels in Isfahan and Fordow to block access to them and not let the Iranians remove the stockpiles stored there.