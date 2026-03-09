South Korea, US have launched Freedom Shield military exercises — Yonhap

SEOUL, March 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States have begun the large-scale Freedom Shield military exercises, which will last until March 19, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

This year, the number of field exercises has been more than halved: last year, 51 events were held, while 22 are planned this year. South Korean authorities prefer to distribute field exercises more evenly throughout the year to avoid creating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean authorities consider the US-South Korean exercises a rehearsal for war. The administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, unlike his predecessor, is seeking dialogue with Pyongyang.

Approximately 18,000 military personnel are participating in the exercises, which is comparable to last year. The scenario includes "realistic scenarios reflecting aspects of modern warfare."

The exercises will also assess whether the situation meets the conditions for the transfer of operational control of own armed forces from the United States to the Republic of Korea during wartime. The South Korean administration hopes to regain this authority before the end of President Lee Jae Myung's term in 2030.