US bears responsibility for strike on school in Iranian city of Minab — NYT

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. The United States bears responsibility for the strike on an elementary school for girls in the Iranian city of Minab, The New York Times reported, citing preliminary data from an investigation into the incident by the US military.

According to the publication, the Tomahawk missile strike on the school was carried out due to a targeting error caused by outdated intelligence data provided by the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

On February 28, Iranian authorities reported that the US and Israel had struck an elementary school for girls in the city of Minab in the south of the country. According to the latest data, 175 people died: mostly students, as well as parents and teachers. Another 95 people were injured. US President Donald Trump later blamed the Iranian armed forces for the attack without providing evidence. It was later discovered that missile fragments found at the strike site were marked as US munitions.