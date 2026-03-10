Slovakia may refuse to support Ukraine's EU bid — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Slovakia may refuse to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union over the stoppage of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, Russian ambassador to the republic Sergey Andreyev said in an interview with TASS.

"Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that if oil supplies to Slovakia via Druzhba are not restored, the Slovak government reserves the right to take other measures, in particular, to withdraw support for Ukraine's accession to the EU," the diplomat said.

"In response to Ukraine’s unfriendly actions the Slovak government has decided to terminate a Slovak-Ukrainian agreement on emergency electricity supplies, while the current 'planned' supplies continue."