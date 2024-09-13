Russian economy still within baseline scenario of Bank of Russia — regulator’s chief

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian economy is still within the baseline scenario of the Bank of Russia, head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the meeting of the bank’s board of directors on the key rate.

"We believe that we are still within the baseline scenario. But nevertheless, inflation is developing, of course, and the stable components of inflation are higher than what we have in the baseline scenario," Nabiullina noted.

As for the decline in oil prices, to what extent this should be taken into account in the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia will look in October.