Senator highlights need for Russia to assess Trump’s willingness to respect its interests

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia needs to carefully assess the possibilities that are opening up as US President-elect Donald Trump comes to power but Moscow’s actions should depend on his willingness to respect its interests, Grigory Karasin, head of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, told TASS.

"We should carefully watch, assess and think about the possibilities that exist with Trump coming back to power for another presidential term. We could make some plans depending on how realistic the Washington administration’s actions will be. It’s no use to make guesses, and I would even say that it’s counterproductive. We have clarified our positions and we will act depending on the extent to which the new US president will take Russia’s national interests into account," the senator pointed out ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

According to Karasin, "readers and viewers in the West have been overwhelmed with information" in the past few weeks, which "is making them feel completely lost." "People don’t understand what is happening, what to do and what to prioritize. That’s too bad. We need to focus on analysis and wait," the senior Russian senator noted.

Speaking about the possibility of talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, Karasin warned against rushing things and engaging in neverending discussions of hypothetical negotiations. "We keep talking about talks that haven’t begun yet. If there is a proposal on communication, we will consider it. We are ready to communicate," the politician said.

Trump’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20. He won the November 5 US presidential election, defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris who represented the Democratic Party.