Trump holds brief meeting with Ukraine’s Zelensky in Vatican — media

VATICAN CITY, April 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump held a brief meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky before the start of the funeral ceremony for late Pope Francis in the Vatican, some Italian media outlets reported on Saturday.

Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov confirmed earlier on Saturday that a meeting had taken place between Zelensky and Trump.

The funeral of Pope Francis has brought together 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and governments and the EU leaders.