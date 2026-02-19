Upgraded Khrizantema-M antitank missile accelerates to hypersonic speed — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s upgraded Khrizantema-M missile has an extended flight range and can reach hypersonic speed, a spokesperson for the High Precision Systems holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS.

"Firstly, the missile’s flight range has been extended, allowing the crew to stay out of the kill zone; secondly, it has hypersonic speed," the company said, adding that this version is used not only on ground-based anti-tank systems but also on helicopters.

According to the holding company representative, this missile is being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. Along with the Izdeliye-305 missile, it offers an advantage to helicopter crews, as it allows them to launch missiles without entering the kill zone of enemy MANPADS.

It was first presented at the Army 2023 international forum.