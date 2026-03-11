Lavrov, Bahrain's foreign minister stress need to end military operations around Iran

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed developments around Iran in a phone call, stressing the need to end hostilities as soon as possible and launch peace talks, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties mainly focused on developments in the Gulf region amid the large-scale armed conflict resulting from the unprovoked aggression of the US and Israel against Iran," the Foreign Ministry said.

It noted that the foreign ministers stressed the need to end the fighting as soon as possible and begin talks to find sensible compromises. "Both sides emphasized the unacceptability of attacks that lead to the death of civilians and the destruction of critical infrastructure in Iran and neighboring Arab countries not involved in the conflict," the ministry added.