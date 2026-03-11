UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s Middle East draft on Wednesday — Permanent Mission

UN, March 11. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will vote on Russia’s draft resolution calling for an end to hostilities in the Middle East on Wednesday after 19:00 GMT, head of press Evgeny Uspenskiy said.

"Voting on the Russian draft of a UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East will take place on March 11 after 3:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. Moscow time - TASS). Before that, the council will vote on the document prepared by Bahrain," the diplomat told Russian reporters.

The document obtained by TASS expresses deep concern about mounting tensions in the Middle East and beyond, regrets the tragic loss of life from fighting in the region, and calls on all parties to cease the use of force immediately and return to negotiations. Also, the Russian draft includes a call to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Security Council will also vote on a draft Bahraini resolution condemning Iran's actions in response to the attack by Israel and the United States.