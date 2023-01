DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 30 troops in the zone of responsibility of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR Militia said in a statement on Sunday.

"The enemy lost over 30 troops," the statement reads.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a self-propelled artillery system, three tanks and four armored and motor vehicles in the past 24 hours.