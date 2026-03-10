China's rare earth metal exports up 23% in January-February

BEIJING, March 10. /TASS/. China increased its exports of rare earth metals to other countries by 23% in January-February year-on-year to 10,460 tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In value terms, supplies fell by 15.9% to $68.6 mln in the reporting period, according to figures released.

On October 9, 2025, China's Ministry of Commerce published several documents on tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals, related technologies, and equipment for their production. This angered US President Donald Trump. Later Chinese authorities assured the international community that the decision would have virtually no impact on non-military supplies. Similar measures, in particular, have already affected a number of Japanese companies.

According to data provided by the General Administration of Customs, China’s exports of rare earth metals rose by 6% in 2024 to 55,400 tons. In 2025, exports of rare earths added 12.9% to 62,580 tons.