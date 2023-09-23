Russian forces repel 15 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area in past week — top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 15 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past week, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, Ukrainian troops made futile attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops by units of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades and the 12th special purpose brigade near Yampolovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryanka forestry," the Russian defense agency said in a report, adding that 15 enemy attacks were repelled as the Battlegroup Center used airstrikes, artillery and heavy flamethrowers.