Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 150 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 150 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye and the villages of Vergilevka, Vesyolaya Lopan, Golovino, Krasnaya Niva, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Novaya Nelidovka, Tavrovo, Toplinka, Ustinka, Chaiki, Cheremoshnoye, Yasniye Zory, and also the farmsteads Berezovo and Tserkovny came under attacks by 50 drones, of which 39 were suppressed and shot down," the crisis response center reported.

Two civilians were hurt in a drone attack on the village of Yasniye Zory. One man continues medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 while the second man is receiving medical assistance on an outpatient basis. The attacks damaged two private homes and an enterprise, it specified.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Borisovsky, Rakityansky and Starooskolsky districts with six UAVs, with no consequences. The Valuisky district was attacked by nine Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a social facility, the crisis response center reported.

The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by four Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an enterprise, shattered windows in a temple and a private home. The Korochansky district was attacked by four drones, which shattered windows in two private homes and a warehouse, it said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by one munition and attacks by 24 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an enterprise and a private home. The Graivoronsky district was attacked by 25 Ukrainian UAVs and four munitions, which damaged two social facilities, six private homes and three apartments, the crisis response center reported.

The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 28 Ukrainian UAVs, in which a man was wounded. He continues medical treatment at the Shebekino Central District Hospital. The Novooskolsky district was attacked by three UAVs, which damaged a warehouse, it said.