IN BRIEF: Russian court hands sentences to Crocus City Hall attackers, accomplices

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s 2nd Western District Military Court has sentenced the four perpetrators of the March 2024 attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue to life terms, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Their accomplices have been handed prison terms from 19 years and 11 months to life imprisonment.

TASS has gathered the key information about the sentences.

Court ruling

- The 2nd Western District Military Court found the perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall attack and their accomplices guilty on all counts.

- The court sentenced the four perpetrators of the attack - Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Mukhammadsobir Faizov and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda - to life terms.

- The attackers’ accomplices - Umedzhon Soliyev, Mustakim Soliyev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoyev, Zubaidullo Ismoilov, Husein Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Dzhumakhon Kurbonov, Khusen Medov, Dzhabarail Aushev, and Alisher Kasimov, as well as Isroil Islomov and his sons Dilovar and Aminchon, were sentenced to prison terms from 19 years and 11 months to life imprisonment.

- In all, 15 out of the 19 defendants were handed life terms.

- Those include 11 accomplices of the attackers who carried weapons and provided the perpetrators with ammunition and money.

- The court sentenced Isroil Islomov, Dilovar Islomov, Aminchon Islomov and Alisher Kasimov to prison terms from 19 years and 11 months to 22 years and six months.

- They transferred money to the terrorists, and also provided them with accommodation and a car.

- The 2nd Western District Military Court upheld all 27 civil lawsuits as part of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case.

- The court confiscated the apartment and the car that the accomplices had provided to the attackers.

- The court also fined most of the defendants 265,000 rubles ($3,350) each.

- The perpetrators of the terrorist attack kept their heads down while the verdict was read out.

Statements by investigators, prosecutors

- An investigation still continues into two masterminds of the attack and four accomplices of the attackers, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

- She noted that a range of activities were being carried out in order to locate them.

- They were put on international wanted lists and arrest warrants were issued for them.

- The press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, in turn, said that two Tajik nationals named as defendants were still wanted.

- The Russian Investigative Committee found strong evidence that the Crocus City Hall attack had been carried out in the interests of the current Ukrainian leadership, Petrenko stated.

- In addition, she pointed out that some of the defendants had planned to blow up an entertainment center in the city of Kaspiysk, Dagestan, but the attack was thwarted.

Terrorist attack

- Four terrorists broke into the Crocus City Hall concert venue late on March 22, 2024; they started shooting firearms at visitors, finishing off the wounded with knives. Afterwards, they set the building on fire.

- The terrorist attack killed 149 people, leaving over 600 injured and wounded.

- A total of 1,700 people were identified as victims.

- The four perpetrators got in a car right after the attack, heading for the border with Ukraine where they planned to hole up.

- They were detained in Russia's borderline Bryansk Region and brought to Moscow.

- The attackers were charged with being trained in terrorist activities (Article 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code), arms trafficking (Article 222.4), participating in the activities of a terrorist organization (Article 205.5.2), and carrying out an act of terrorism (Article 205.3).

- Their 15 accomplices were arrested later.

- According to investigators, all of them were members of the Vilayat Khorasan branch of the Islamic State (both terrorist groups are outlawed in Russia). Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said that the attack had been orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence agencies in order to destabilize the activities of Russia’s government bodies and undermine stability in the country.