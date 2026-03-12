Four gunmen in 2024 Crocus City Hall attack sentenced to life in prison

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. A military court in Moscow imposed a life sentence on four gunmen in the 2024 attack on Crocus City Hall on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Earlier, the court found the attackers and their accomplices guilty.

On the evening of March 22, 2024, the four terrorists — Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda — stormed into the Crocus City Hall concert hall and opened fire on visitors with firearms, then finished off the injured with knives and set the venue on fire. The attack claimed 149 lives and injured more than 600 people. There were a total of 1,700 victims.

Immediately after the attack, the four perpetrators drove toward the Ukrainian border, intending to hide there, but were detained in the Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Later, 15 of their accomplices were detained and arrested.