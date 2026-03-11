Dmitriev predicts huge energy crisis in Europe

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian President on investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev predicted the largest energy crisis in the history of Europe.

"Fertilizer crisis emerging as predicted a week ago. Food security crisis will follow. Predictions are easy when based on data and trends," Dmitriev wrote on X.

"Next prediction: the largest energy crisis in Europe's history, driven by Ursula’s (Ursula von der Leyen – TASS) previous strategic energy blunders and her stubbornness," he added.