Missile debris from strike on girls’ school in Iran bears US markings — NYT

NEW YORK. March 10. /TASS/. Fragments from the missile that, according to the Iranian side, struck a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab bear markings typical of US munitions, The New York Times reported on Monday.

"Mangled missile fragments purporting to be from the deadly strikes that hit a naval base and elementary school in southern Iran on Feb. 28 bear the markings of an American cruise missile, according to an analysis by The New York Times," the newspaper noted, adding that photos of the debris had been released by Iran’s state broadcaster.

According to the news outlet, the fragments "contain serial numbers and other details that are consistent with how the Department of Defense and its suppliers categorize and label munitions." "The remnants appear to be from a US-made Tomahawk cruise missile manufactured in 2014 or later," the NYT reported. "Evidence analyzed by The New York Times has been mounting that the school was hit during a series of US strikes targeting an adjacent naval base," the newspaper added.

On February 28, Iranian authorities reported that the US and Israel had carried out a strike on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab. According to the latest data provided by Tehran, the attack killed 165 people, mostly students, as well as their parents and teachers. Some 95 people suffered injuries.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said the strike on the school had been carried out by the Iranian army, though he did not provide any evidence. On March 9, a group of Democratic US senators suggested that US forces may have carried out the strike on the girls’ school in Minab and called on the Pentagon to conduct a thorough investigation.