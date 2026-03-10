Pentagon puts number of Iranian ships damaged or sunk since start of operation at over 50

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. More than 50 Iranian vessels have been sunk or damaged since the start of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"Targets struck: over 5,000. Iranian ships damaged or destroyed: 50+," the command wrote on X. On March 6, the CENTCOM, primarily responsible for the Middle East, announced that 43 Iranian ships had been destroyed or damaged.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.