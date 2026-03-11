Russian stock indices show mixed dynamics as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The MOEX Index edged up 0.01% to 2,854.05 points by the end of the main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.41% to 1,137.11 points. The yuan rate rose by 3.25 kopecks to 11.522 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index spent most of Wednesday in positive territory, with the benchmark hovering within the 2,850-2,880 range. By evening, buying activity had tapered off. Geopolitics continues to fuel high uncertainty regarding both future peace talks over Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East," noted Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Novatek shares (+2.6%) led the stock market gains, likely due to rising gas prices in Europe and news that EU countries purchased large volumes of Russian LNG in February," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance.

RusHydro shares (-2%) led the declines possibly in anticipation of financial results for 2025, she added.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,850 and 2,950 points on Thursday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan is 78-80 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11.3-11.7 rubles, respectively.

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,800 and 2,900 points. "The ruble may continue to weaken gradually, with immediate targets: around 80 for the dollar, and we could see the yuan move to 11.6," Shepelev noted.