MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. On March 19, Russia will hold an international TV-link with over 40 countries to discuss Ukraine’s crimes in the Belgorod Region, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"We are restoring details of the crime," the diplomat said on Telegram. "On March 19, we plan to hold an international TV link for more than 40 countries, offering a detailed picture of what is currently going on in the Belgorod Region and what crimes the Kiev regime will be held accountable for."

In October 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces struck a sports center in the village of Maslova Pristan, killing three civilians and wounding 3.

"Ukraine will surely pay for this attack, which goes against the international law. Those who issued this criminal order and those who put it into practice will be held accountable," Miroshnik said.