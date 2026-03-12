Tretiak re-elected as president of Russian Ice Hockey Federation

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak has been re-elected as the head of Russia’s governing ice hockey body, RHF Chairman of the Board of Directors Arkady Rotenberg said on Thursday.

The RHF held an election and reporting conference on March 12 in the Russian capital of Moscow. Tretiak was re-elected unanimously.

"Today [the Chairman of the Board of the FHR Directors] Arkady [Rotenberg] has submitted my candidacy and it was is a great honor for me," Tretiak told journalists after he had been elected the RHF president for another four-year presidential term.

"Everyone voted unanimously, I will try to justify this trust, we are a big hockey family," he continued. "Hockey is our national pride. We need victories, as our president said."

"The prime task is our return to the global hockey family in order to compete in the world championships with all of the teams participating," Tretiak stated during the RHF Conference in Moscow.

"We also pay great attention to our children's and youth [ice hockey] schools and the construction of ice-skating rinks, because this issue is very important. Thank you for your trust, we will work on this together," he added.

Tretiak, 73, has been at the helm of the national ice hockey federation since 2006. He ran unopposed for the top spot at the 2006, 2010, 2018 and 2022 elections. In 2014, he beat out Russian legendary ice hockey player, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov, who vied for the spot against him.

With Tretiak being at the helm of the RHF, Russia won the right to host the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in 2007 and 2016. The Russian men’s national ice hockey team won the IIHF World Championships in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2014 as well as the gold at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

In addition, under Tretiak’s supervision as the RHF president the Russian national youth ice hockey team won the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in 2011, beating Canada in the final 5-3. Prior to the sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2021, Tretiak served as a member of the IIHF Council.

Tretiak profile

In December 2020, Tretiak was honored by the World Olympians Association (WOA) for his contribution to the Olympic movement’s development as well as for promoting the values of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The certificate was presented to Tretiak by then-IOC President Thomas Bach at an IIHF meeting on December 6 at the IOC headquarters.

Tretiak, born on April 25, 1952, is a former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team. The legendary player has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Playing for the CSKA ice hockey club and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970-71, 1973-75, 1978-79, and 1981-83) and three Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984).