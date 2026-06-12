Presidents Putin, Trump set to restore normal US-Russia ties — Ambassador Darchiev

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have set the task of restoring normal bilateral intergovernmental relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.

"Russia welcomes the constructive and pragmatic approaches of the current US administration to restore bilateral relations that were crippled by its predecessors," Darchiev said during a reception at the Russian Embassy dedicated to Russia Day, which is observed on June 12.

"Indeed, not everything is going smoothly and without problems, given the persistent geopolitical circumstances, but it is very important that the leaders of Russia and the United States, who have established contacts at a personal level, set the task of restoring normal interstate relations, which common people on both sides of the Bering Strait are urging for," the diplomat said.

The reception was attended by the staff of the White House and the US Department of State. In addition, numerous representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Washington and the expert community of the United States, US public figures, and compatriots were also present at the solemn event at the Russian Embassy.