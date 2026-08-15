Power supplies to some 1,000 households disrupted by drone attack on south Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 15. /TASS/. About 10 drones and missiles have been downed during a nighttime attack on south Russia’s Rostov Region, but their fragments damaged power supply lines, causing disruptions, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"Overnight, about a dozen of drones and missiles have been downed in three municipalities," he wrote on the Max messenger. "Unfortunately, there was some damage on the ground. Power supply lines were damaged in the Millerovo district."

"As a result, power supplies were disrupted to about 1,000 households in seven populated areas," he added.

No casualties have been reported. First responders are working in the area.