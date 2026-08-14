Ship of UAE company ADNOC attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz

TUNIS, August 15. /TASS/. A vessel of the national oil company of the UAE emirate Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE news agency WAM reported.

According to the report, the attack occurred late on August 14. "No one was injured in the attack. The situation is under control," the report says.

ADNOC emphasized the importance of protecting seafarers, freedom of navigation, and maritime security and urged the public to rely on official sources and refrain from circulating rumors and unconfirmed information.

Two ADNOC ships were reported to have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz the day before. No casualties were reported as well. On August 7, the company said 15 of its ships had been attacked by missiles and drones in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-Iranian conflict. These attacks caused the death of one crew member, while 20 others were injured.