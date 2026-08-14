MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Up to 25,000 mercenaries from 107 countries might have been fighting on the part of Ukraine since 2014, Laurent Braillard, a French expert, historian, and war correspondent working in Donbass told TASS.

"I think their number ranges from 22,000 to 25,000, since 2014," he said.

According to the expert, there were only several hundred foreigners in Ukrainian armed units at the beginning of the conflict in Donbass in 2014, but their number has increased dramatically ever since. "But according to my estimates, 97.5% of them have been recruited since 2022," said, adding that today mercenaries from 107 countries are fighting in the Ukrainian army.