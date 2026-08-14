What is known about fire that raged for 19 hours at DPR home goods shopping center

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. A fire triggered by an overnight Ukrainian drone attack engulfed the entire 8,000 square meters of the Galaktika home improvement superstore in Yenakiyevo, in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

It took 19 hours to put out the fire, the Emergencies Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the fire.

Attack

- A home improvement superstore in Yenakiyevo caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack.

- The flames engulfed the entire 8,000 square meters of the Galaktika shopping center.

- The Emergencies Ministry began to eliminate the fire on August 13 at 10:15 p.m. Moscow time (7:15 p.m. GMT)

- The open fire was put out today at 5:16 p.m. Moscow time (2:16 p.m. GMT), the ministry said.

- The fire was designed a four-alarm blaze.

- The Emergencies Ministry involved 92 people and 19 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire.

- The work was complicated by threats of repeated Ukrainian attacks.

Casualties

- Two Galaktika guards were injured in the attack, deputy head of the city administration Sergey Bozhik told TASS.

About the superstore

- It employed 320 people, Galina Movchko, chairman of the regional trade union organization of trade, catering and entrepreneurship workers, told TASS.

- She added that 510 employees worked in the Galaktika superstore in Makeyevka, which was burned down by a Ukrainian attack on the night of August 10, which is also part of the chain of stores managed by the Namestnik company.

- The brand sells building materials.