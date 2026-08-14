Iran continues US talks through intermediaries — ambassador

BANGKOK, August 14. /TASS/. Iran continues to hold negotiations with the United States through intermediaries, considering diplomacy its main priority while remaining ready to defend the country, Iran's Ambassador to Thailand Nassereddin Heidari told TASS in an interview.

"Well, negotiations are still ongoing through intermediaries. What matters is the extent of the American side's adherence to its commitments. Diplomacy remains our priority, but we are always prepared to defend our homeland," he said.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate 60-day halt to hostilities on all fronts. The United States and Iran then held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, mediated by Doha and Islamabad, on implementing the memorandum.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.