MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down 110 Ukrainian heavy hexacopters, a projectile from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and more than 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down in flight a US-made HIMARS rocket, 57 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 110 heavy combat hexacopters, and six enemy loitering munitions," he said.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup detected and destroyed 58 UAV control posts, three Starlink satellite communication stations, 32 ground robotic systems, and six enemy field ammunition depots.