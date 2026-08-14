Kyrgyz president Japarov to seek second term

BISHKEK, August 14. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov plans to run for another term in the 2027 presidential election, he said in an interview with journalist Ali Toktakunov.

"I intend to run for another term and continue my work," the local news outlet 24.kg quoted the president as saying.

Japarov said that anyone wishing to take part in the election would be free to run. "We will not restrict anyone," the head of state said.

Japarov has served as president of Kyrgyzstan since January 28, 2021. Under the country's constitution, a person may be elected president twice. The next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will take place on January 27, 2027.