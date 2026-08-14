Russian forces strike two tugboats, Izmail port rail station in new attacks

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian troops continue to strike Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a rail station at the port of Izmail, used to load, store and transport military cargo and fuel for Ukrainian troops, was struck, along with two tugboats escorting cargo ships carrying Western weapons to Ukrainian ports.

TASS has compiled the key points on the results of the Russian strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry statement

- On the evening of August 13, strike drones hit two seagoing tugboats southwest of Nikolayev in the Black Sea. The vessels were involved in escorting cargo ships carrying Western weapons to Ukrainian ports, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Overnight into August 14, strike drones hit a rail station at the port of Izmail, which was used to load, store and transport military cargo and fuel for the Ukrainian military.

- Russian forces also used Geran-4 Seeker drones to strike a logistics center in Brovary, Kiev Region, according to footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Previous strikes

- On August 13, air-launched precision-guided weapons and strike drones hit fuel tanks and equipment used to unload military cargo at the port of Odessa.

- A Ukrainian patrol boat was also struck at the port of Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region.

- The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian forces used Geran drones to strike a repair and recovery train and a railway locomotive in the Odessa Region that were being used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces used FAB-500 bombs to strike temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region.