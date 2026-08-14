MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict cannot stop along the line of contact as this would erase the feat of the fathers and grandfathers who defeated Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vesti.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to again meet with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner. The question is what proposals they would bring to the Kremlin.

Lavrov also said Moscow had asked the US State Department to comment on reports of Washington’s involvement in strikes by the Kiev regime on civilian targets deep within Russian territory.

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key remarks.

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit

Putin is ready to meet Witkoff and Kushner again. The question is what proposals they would bring to the Kremlin: "If they have been given such trust then they have influence on Trump and he trusts them. We are not refusing to talk to them. If they come they know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet them again. The question is what they will come with."

Kiev’s terrorist attacks

The Kiev regime "boasts proudly" about terrorist attacks against Russian civilians: "After each such terrorist attack, regime representatives proudly boast on social media and other platforms about how 'great' the strikes were, hitting a beach, a dormitory for future teachers and other purely civilian facilities."

Ways to settle the Ukraine conflict

The conflict in Ukraine cannot be halted along the line of contact as this would "erase the feat of our fathers and grandfathers" who defeated Nazism: "This cannot be considered. It is not about anyone’s comfort today. Our people are suffering and dying in these terrorist attacks. It is about our responsibility for Russia’s thousand-year history."

Moscow will not stoop to Kiev’s methods but will take much tougher measures to destroy everything that fuels the Ukrainian military machine from the West: "We will not stoop to Kiev’s methods, but we will toughen our own measures to dismantle everything the West uses to sustain its military machine. We are already doing so, and they are beginning to feel the pressure."

More and more voices from across the region are "calling for an immediate halt": "That will not be an option. We need to stop only once there is a long-term, reliable and sustainable settlement."

Resurgence of Nazism in Europe

"Metastases of Nazism" are appearing in German society under Chancellor Friedrich Merz who openly speaks of the need to make Germany Europe’s leading military power again: "Does he understand what the word 'again’ means in this case? I am not sure."

The European Union has portrayed itself as the "Fourth Reich" and is blackmailing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic by exploiting his commitment to European integration: "The pressure is brazen and outrageous. They act as if they are already the 'Fourth Reich.'"

US role in the Ukrainian conflict

Moscow has asked the US State Department to comment on reports of Washington’s involvement in Kiev regime strikes on civilian targets deep inside Russian territory: "We sent a number of questions to the State Department asking it to comment including on intelligence data and on the fact that the US is much more strongly involved in organizing and carrying out strikes deep inside the Russian Federation against civilian targets. We will await a response."

Moscow "is not giving ultimatums" to Washington.

The West’s silence

The public silence of countries whose interests were affected by Kiev regime attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is telling: "When we asked if they would tolerate this, they (the countries whose interests were affected - TASS) said no and said they were sending signals to Kiev. Apparently, US Vice President JD Vance sent a signal to Vladimir Zelensky over the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The Turkish officials also told us they had urged the Ukrainians not to target the consortium. But everyone is silent publicly. That is telling."

In response to these appeals the Zelensky regime did not promise to stop the attacks: "He promised to stop attacks on vessels that have nothing to do with the Russian Federation. Apparently, that explanation was considered acceptable."

Turkey’s interest in Black Sea stability

Turkey is genuinely interested in ensuring stability in the Black Sea: "Turkey wants to be a NATO member with the bloc’s largest army and maintain ties with the European Union. At the same time, deep down Ankara understands that it will never be admitted to the EU. It wants good relations with Russia because we have many economic projects and much in common in our history: the Caucasus and the Black Sea. Turkey is genuinely interested in keeping the Black Sea stable."

Relations with Serbia

EU representatives promise Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that they will reduce his country’s long wait to join the European Union and speed up accession talks in return for recognizing Kosovo’s independence and joining sanctions against Russia: "Vucic has bravely withstood this pressure for years."

Russia would like to hear Serbia’s reaction to comments by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung correspondent Michael Martens about the killing of Russians: "I saw that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was simply stunned. Of course, we would like to hear some reaction from our Serbian friends given their enormous contribution to the victory over Nazism."