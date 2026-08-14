IN BRIEF: What is known about power outages in Central Asia

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Power outages have been reported in various parts of Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe.

Many people have also reported being left without power in Kazakhstan’s Almaty and the Almaty region, and in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Later, power outages were reported from Uzbekistan’s southern Surkhandaryinskaya Region.

TASS has collected key facts about the situation.

Situation in Bishkek

Partial power outages have been reported in Bishkek, according to a TASS correspondent.

Power was reportedly lost several times in a couple of minutes.

According to the local media outlet 24.kg, several city districts are having electricity supply problems.

The press service of the Kyrgyz energy ministry says it has taken measures to correct the power issues.

Kyrgyzstan’s energy system has switched to the isolated operation mode after high voltage line shutdown in neighboring Kazakhstan, the ministry said later.

Power outages in Kazakhstan

An emergency power cut occurred in 14 districts of Almaty and the Almaty Region of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Alatau Zharyk power company said.

At 2:38 p.m. local time (9:38 a.m. GMT) on August 14, following an emergency shutdown of the 500 kV overhead power lines owned by KEGOC JSC, the emergency protection system (SAON - automatic load switch-off system, AFD - automatic frequency load shedding), went off in the Alatau Zharyk grid network, resulting in power cuts to customers in Almaty and the Almaty region.

The city’s residents have posted videos on social media showing traffic jams on the city’s roads caused by traffic lights that are not working.

Due to widespread power cuts in the city, which caused traffic lights to malfunction, police officers in Almaty have begun directing traffic manually.

Other media outlets have reported that there are problems with internet service.

Apart from that, Almaty residents write on social media that the city is having water supply problems.

According to the media, American rapper Kanye West is expected to give a concert at a stadium in the city’s Almalinsky district.

Kazakh media reported, citing users, that power outages occurred in Shymkent, the country’s third largest city, and in a number of the country’s southern regions.

The country’s energy ministry reported later that the power outage in Kazakhstan had been caused by an overcurrent in Central Asia’s power exchange system.

According to the ministry, the operator company, KEGOC, is carrying out repair works, with power supplies having been restored in several regions.

The situation is under contril, the ministry said.

The total power supply restrictions affecting consumers due to the blackout in Kazakhstan’s power system amounted to an estimated 2,810 MW, according to KEGOC’s press office.

On 14 August, a technical malfunction occurred in Kazakhstan’s Unified Energy System, resulting in the shutdown of the Agadyr-Ulken and Aktogay-Taldykorgan power lines, it said.

As a result, the southern zone of Kazakhstan’s Unified Energy System and the Central Asian Unified Energy System have been isolated from the main grid.

According to preliminary data, the technical malfunction was caused by a power surge from the Central Asian Unified Energy System

The grid operator began repair works immediately.

As a result, the 295 MW capacity limits in the Karaganda, Abai and Ulytau regions of Kazakhstan have been lifted.

Situation in Tajikistan

Power outages have been reported in various Dushanbe districts, local residents told TASS.

They occurred both in the center of the city and in its suburbs.

Repair works are underway, Tajikistan’s ministry of energy and water resources said.

The causes of the power outages have not yet been identified, the ministry said, adding that a special working group has been set up for that.

The ministry refuted social media reports about an alleged accident at the Nurek hydropower plant and called on people and media outlets to trust only official statements.

Power supplies have partially restored in Dushanbe, a TASS correspondent reported.

Power has been restored in the city center. Local residents also told TASS that power supply has been restored in some other areas of Dushanbe.

Outages in Uzbekistan

Power outages were reported from Uzbekistan’s southern Surkhandaryinskaya Region, the country’s energy ministry said.

According to the ministry, a power grid failure in a neighboring country affected the Central Asian power grid, resulting in power cuts in Surkhandarya and some other regions.

Repair works are underway, the ministry noted.

The ministry provided no further details about power cuts in other regions of the country.