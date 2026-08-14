Drone debris damages Wildberries warehouse near Tver

TVER, August 14. /TASS/. Drone debris damaged a wall at a Wildberries warehouse near Tver; none of the facility's employees was injured, acting Tver Region Governor Vitaly Korolyov said on Max.

"During the overnight repulse of an enemy drone attack, drone debris damaged a wall at a Wildberries warehouse in the Kalininsky District. <...> None of the facility's employees was injured," he wrote.

According to Korolyov, smoke caused by the drone attack was promptly cleared. "Emergency responders are working at the scene to ensure the facility's continued safety," the regional head said.