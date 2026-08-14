MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Crews of the Russian Battlegroup West’s Pion heavy self-propelled artillery weapons struck temporary deployment sites, a warehouse, and concentrations of Ukrainian armed forces’ personnel in the Krasnoliman direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"While carrying out a combat mission, a crew of the Battlegroup West’s Pion self-propelled artillery weapon destroyed an ammunition depot located in a forest belt and eliminated Ukrainian personnel in the area of the special military operation in the Krasnoliman direction," the ministry said in a statement.

The self-propelled gun crew delivered precision strikes at a range of up to 30 kilometers, destroying all identified targets, after which promptly withdrew from their firing position to avoid enemy return fire.