Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of August 8-14, including one community over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Last week, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ivanovka and Shcherbakovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Vasyutinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Toretskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and yesterday, on August 13, they liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> During the week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Novoye Pole in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry reported.

Russian troops deliver 14 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered 14 strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 8-14, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 14 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, military airfields, workshops producing and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

In addition, "the strikes targeted infrastructure facilities of Ukrainian sea ports used to unload and store military cargo, and also fuel and lubricants intended to be supplied to the Ukrainian army," it said.

"During the week, 15 sea vessels used for the Ukrainian army’s supplies, including a tanker, seven dry cargo ships, two tugboats and five patrol boats of the Ukrainian Navy were hit," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,595 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,595 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, two airmobile brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,595 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 66 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and 14 electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,500 personnel, a tank, 16 armored combat vehicles, 139 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,430 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 12 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,430 personnel, a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 161 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns and two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,435 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 26 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,435 personnel, two tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 68 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and eight electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,405 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 25 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three air assault brigades, a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,405 personnel, 25 armored combat vehicles and 87 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

"Up to 220 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 107 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and 12 electronic warfare stations were destroyed in that frontline area over the week," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 7,078 Ukrainian UAVs, 64 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 7,078 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 64 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 64 guided aerial bombs, 16 rockets of the US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, 8 Flamingo cruise missiles, 5 Neptune long-range missiles and 7,078 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys eight Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed eight uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian Navy," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 207,171 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,571 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,770 multiple rocket launchers, 36,146 field artillery guns and mortars and 69,236 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.