Putin ready to receive Witkoff, Kushner again, but wonders what they can say — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive US leader Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner again, though it remains unclear what proposals they will bring to the Kremlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they are entrusted with this, they have influence over Trump and he is confident in them. We do not refuse to talk to them. If they come, they know that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to receive them again. The question is what they will come with," Lavrov said in an interview with Vesti.

"Because when Witkoff came a little over a year ago, probably on August 5 or 6, he brought proposals from Trump. President Putin considered them and, when he came to Alaska, said: 'Donald, you sent us proposals. I have given them thought. Some issues require compromise. But I accept your proposals in the form in which you sent them to me.' Then there was a pause. Then came sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft. At the same time, EU and NATO leaders rushed to Washington together with Vladimir Zelensky and latched onto Trump, with the main aim of talking him out of any further initiatives. Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, answering a journalist's question about what should be done following Anchorage, said that they had thought about it and probably could not act as mediators because they backed Ukraine. A couple of weeks later, he said the opposite again: in any case, only Trump is capable of bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table and reaching a settlement. So, it seems they support Ukraine, supplying it with weapons and intelligence data," Lavrov added.