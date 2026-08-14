MELITOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s pseudo-cowboy habit of shooting instead of engaging in dialogue is returning Ukraine to a system of medieval relations and the attack on an Iranian vessel is an example of this, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, an international public organization, told TASS.

According to him, Ukraine has ceased to be a secular state, and the leader of the Kiev regime still has not understood his place.

"The Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on an Iranian vessel is the result of an adopted pseudo-cowboy habit of resorting to shooting instead of dialogue, which has returned Ukraine to a system of medieval relations, and the state has ceased to be a secular one. Vladimir Zelensky intuitively follows the West’s example, but the West produces modern weapons, while Ukraine is merely an amateur user of foreign technology. And he still hasn’t grasped this difference," Pataman said.

The expert noted that the head of the Ukrainian regime is incapable of grasping the basic principles of diplomacy.